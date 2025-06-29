Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Throwback of 2024 T20 World Cup Victory, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Iconic Triumph (Watch Video)

In remembrance of the Men in Blue's victory in the ICC T20 World 2024 on June 29, precisely one year ago today, the renowned batsman for the Indian national cricket team, Rohit Sharma, shared a clip on his official Instagram account. The Indian cricket squad that won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup was captained by Rohit Sharma. After winning the coveted T20 World Cup Trophy in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy, the Hitman became the second Indian captain to do so. In the reel, the batter posted snippets of the celebration following the win. On the same day when India won the World Cup and defeated South Africa in the championship match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the Twenty20 International format.

The tournament's star batsman for India was Rohit Sharma, the captain. In eight innings, he scored 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 155, including three fifties. Additionally, he finished the competition with the second-highest run total.

In an interview with JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma recalled how he felt during the finals of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. “Thirteen years is a long time. Most people don’t even have a 13-year career. So, to wait that long to win the World Cup last one I won was in 2007. For me, it couldn't have gotten any bigger than this,” Rohit said on JioHotstar’s “Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se.” He added, “I didn’t sleep the whole night. I was only thinking about the World Cup. I was nervous. I couldn’t feel my legs. Did I feel nervous? Of course. I just don’t show it—but inside, it was a lot. We were supposed to leave around 8:30 or 9 in the morning. But I woke up at 7. From my room, I could see the ground and just kept watching it. I remember thinking—‘In two hours, I’ll be there. And in four hours, the result will be out. Either the Cup will be here or it won’t’,” Rohit added.