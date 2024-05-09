WATCH: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's Animated Chat With Skipper KL Rahul After Team’s Crushing Defeat to SRH Goes Viral

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 57th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, team owner Sanjiv Goenka appeared displeased and was seen engaged in an animated chat with skipper KL Rahul. Although the exact words of their conversation were not audible, the visuals from the broadcaster have gone viral on social media, showing an intense discussion between the owner and the captain.

Watch Video Here:

This is just pathetic from @LucknowIPL owner

Never saw SRH management with players on the field or even closer to dressing room irrespective of so many bad seasons and still face lot of wrath for getting involved. Just look at this @klrahul leave this shit next year #SRHvsLSGpic.twitter.com/6NlAvHMCjJ — SRI (@srikant5333) May 8, 2024

Lucknow were thrashed by 10 wickets, a result that significantly hurt their playoff chances. A win would have put them in a strong position.

Read Also | IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Batting first, Lucknow only managed 165 runs. They were struggling at 66-4 before Nicholas Pooran (48 not out) and Ayush Badoni (55 not out) rescued them with an unbeaten 99-run stand. Lucknow's bowlers then failed to put pressure on Hyderabad. They struggled against openers Abhishek Sharma (75 not out) and Travis Head (89 not out), who dominated the bowling attack and chased down the target comfortably.

Rahul Admits Shortcomings

Speaking after the match, Rahul admitted his team's shortcomings. "It's hard to put this into words," he said. "Their batting was unreal. Everything they touched went to the boundary. We were definitely 40-50 runs short."

He praised the Hyderabad openers, acknowledging their superior six-hitting skills. "They didn't give us a chance to understand the pitch in the second innings," Rahul added. "We couldn't find a way to stop them once they started going."