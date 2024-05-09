IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climbed to third place in the IPL 2024 standings after a dominant 10-wicket victory over Lucknow ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 9, 2024 12:01 AM2024-05-09T00:01:28+5:302024-05-09T00:18:56+5:30

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside | IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Next

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climbed to third place in the IPL 2024 standings after a dominant 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tore apart the LSG batting lineup at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Chasing a modest 166, the left-handed duo raced to the target in just 9.4 overs, securing a comprehensive victory.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul opted to bat first but their innings faltered after a slow start. They managed only 165/4 in their 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (48) and Ayush Badoni (55) providing late impetus. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the SRH bowlers, taking 2-12 in his four overs.

This win significantly improves SRH's net run rate (+0.406) and puts them in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. They have 14 points from 12 matches, and another win should be enough to secure their place in the next round.

LSG Languish in Sixth Despite Loss

LSG remains in sixth place with 12 points from 12 matches after their defeat in Hyderabad. Their net run rate dipped further to -0.769.

Royal Challengers, Punjab Kings Face Elimination Clash

The race for the playoffs heats up as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday. Both teams are tied on eight points after 11 matches, and the loser will be officially eliminated from contention. The winner will move into seventh place in the standings.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs LSG match:

PositionTeamMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders118316+1.453
2Rajasthan Royals118316+0.476
3Sunrisers Hyderabad127514+0.41
4Chennai Super Kings116512+0.700
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants126612-0.769
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru11478-0.049
8Punjab Kings11478-0.187
9Mumbai Indians12488-0.212
10Gujarat Titans11478-1.320

Read Also | IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Knocked Out of Playoffs Race as Sunrisers Hyderabad Crush Lucknow Super Giants

Batsmen Rankings Update

Virat Kohli remains atop the batting leaderboard with 542 runs in 11 innings (average: 67.75). Ruturaj Gaikwad follows closely with 541 runs in 11 matches (strike rate: 147.01). Travis Head's impressive knock has propelled him to third place with 533 runs in 11 innings (average: 53.30).

Updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap Standings After SRH vs LSG 2024 Game:

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Virat Kohli11113542113*67.75366148.081404824
2Ruturaj Gaikwad11112541108*60.11368147.011405716
3Travis Head1111153310253.3264201.891406131
4Sanju Samson111144718667.28288163.540514423
5Sunil Narine1111046110941.9251183.661304632
6KL Rahul121204608238.33338136.090304116
7Riyan Parag1110243684*54.5279156.270403128
8Phil Salt1111142989*42.9234183.330415023
9B Sai Sudharsan1111142484*42.4322131.670   

Bowlers Rankings Update

Jasprit Bumrah continues his dominance as the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in 11 innings (average: 16.50). Harshal Patel remains second with 17 wickets in 11 matches (average: 21.29).

Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs LSG 2024 Game:

Sr. NoPlayerTeamMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Jasprit BumrahMI121228747.50297185/2116.56.215.9401
2Harshal PatelPBKS1111222370362173/1521.299.7813.0500
3Varun ChakravarthyKKR1111240400350163/1621.878.751500
4Mukesh KumarDC8817128.30312153/1420.810.9411.400
5Thangarasu NatarajanSRH101023639.21368154/1924.539.3515.7310
6Arshdeep SinghPBKS111123639.20396154/2926.410.0615.7310
7Kuldeep YadavDC99210350287144/5520.58.21510
8Sunil NarineKKR1111264440291142/2220.786.6118.8500
9Harshit RanaKKR9818731.10298143/2421.289.5613.3500
10Mustafizur RahmanCSK9920634.21318144/2922.719.2614.7110

Read Also | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Script History with Fastest 150+ Chase Ever in IPL

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2024 Points TableIPL 2024 PlayoffsIPL 2024Sunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super Giants LSG