IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climbed to third place in the IPL 2024 standings after a dominant 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tore apart the LSG batting lineup at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Chasing a modest 166, the left-handed duo raced to the target in just 9.4 overs, securing a comprehensive victory.
Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul opted to bat first but their innings faltered after a slow start. They managed only 165/4 in their 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (48) and Ayush Badoni (55) providing late impetus. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the SRH bowlers, taking 2-12 in his four overs.
This win significantly improves SRH's net run rate (+0.406) and puts them in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. They have 14 points from 12 matches, and another win should be enough to secure their place in the next round.
LSG Languish in Sixth Despite Loss
LSG remains in sixth place with 12 points from 12 matches after their defeat in Hyderabad. Their net run rate dipped further to -0.769.
Royal Challengers, Punjab Kings Face Elimination Clash
The race for the playoffs heats up as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday. Both teams are tied on eight points after 11 matches, and the loser will be officially eliminated from contention. The winner will move into seventh place in the standings.
Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs LSG match:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.41
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
Batsmen Rankings Update
Virat Kohli remains atop the batting leaderboard with 542 runs in 11 innings (average: 67.75). Ruturaj Gaikwad follows closely with 541 runs in 11 matches (strike rate: 147.01). Travis Head's impressive knock has propelled him to third place with 533 runs in 11 innings (average: 53.30).
Updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap Standings After SRH vs LSG 2024 Game:
|Sr. No
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|0
|48
|24
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|0
|57
|16
|3
|Travis Head
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|0
|61
|31
|4
|Sanju Samson
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.28
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|1
|44
|23
|5
|Sunil Narine
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.9
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|0
|46
|32
|6
|KL Rahul
|12
|12
|0
|460
|82
|38.33
|338
|136.09
|0
|3
|0
|41
|16
|7
|Riyan Parag
|11
|10
|2
|436
|84*
|54.5
|279
|156.27
|0
|4
|0
|31
|28
|8
|Phil Salt
|11
|11
|1
|429
|89*
|42.9
|234
|183.33
|0
|4
|1
|50
|23
|9
|B Sai Sudharsan
|11
|11
|1
|424
|84*
|42.4
|322
|131.67
|0
|
|
|
Bowlers Rankings Update
Jasprit Bumrah continues his dominance as the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in 11 innings (average: 16.50). Harshal Patel remains second with 17 wickets in 11 matches (average: 21.29).
Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs LSG 2024 Game:
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|12
|12
|287
|47.5
|0
|297
|18
|5/21
|16.5
|6.2
|15.94
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|11
|11
|222
|37
|0
|362
|17
|3/15
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|11
|11
|240
|40
|0
|350
|16
|3/16
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|8
|8
|171
|28.3
|0
|312
|15
|3/14
|20.8
|10.94
|11.4
|0
|0
|5
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|SRH
|10
|10
|236
|39.2
|1
|368
|15
|4/19
|24.53
|9.35
|15.73
|1
|0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|11
|11
|236
|39.2
|0
|396
|15
|4/29
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0
|7
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|9
|9
|210
|35
|0
|287
|14
|4/55
|20.5
|8.2
|15
|1
|0
|8
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|11
|11
|264
|44
|0
|291
|14
|2/22
|20.78
|6.61
|18.85
|0
|0
|9
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|9
|8
|187
|31.1
|0
|298
|14
|3/24
|21.28
|9.56
|13.35
|0
|0
|10
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|9
|9
|206
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|4/29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
