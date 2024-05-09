IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climbed to third place in the IPL 2024 standings after a dominant 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tore apart the LSG batting lineup at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Chasing a modest 166, the left-handed duo raced to the target in just 9.4 overs, securing a comprehensive victory.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul opted to bat first but their innings faltered after a slow start. They managed only 165/4 in their 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (48) and Ayush Badoni (55) providing late impetus. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the SRH bowlers, taking 2-12 in his four overs.

This win significantly improves SRH's net run rate (+0.406) and puts them in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. They have 14 points from 12 matches, and another win should be enough to secure their place in the next round.

LSG Languish in Sixth Despite Loss

LSG remains in sixth place with 12 points from 12 matches after their defeat in Hyderabad. Their net run rate dipped further to -0.769.

Royal Challengers, Punjab Kings Face Elimination Clash

The race for the playoffs heats up as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday. Both teams are tied on eight points after 11 matches, and the loser will be officially eliminated from contention. The winner will move into seventh place in the standings.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs LSG match:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.41 4 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

Batsmen Rankings Update

Virat Kohli remains atop the batting leaderboard with 542 runs in 11 innings (average: 67.75). Ruturaj Gaikwad follows closely with 541 runs in 11 matches (strike rate: 147.01). Travis Head's impressive knock has propelled him to third place with 533 runs in 11 innings (average: 53.30).

Updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap Standings After SRH vs LSG 2024 Game:

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 Travis Head 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 Sanju Samson 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 5 Sunil Narine 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 6 KL Rahul 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 7 Riyan Parag 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 8 Phil Salt 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 9 B Sai Sudharsan 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0

Bowlers Rankings Update

Jasprit Bumrah continues his dominance as the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in 11 innings (average: 16.50). Harshal Patel remains second with 17 wickets in 11 matches (average: 21.29).

Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs LSG 2024 Game:

Sr. No Player Team Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 2 Harshal Patel PBKS 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 Mukesh Kumar DC 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 5 Thangarasu Natarajan SRH 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 6 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav DC 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.5 8.2 15 1 0 8 Sunil Narine KKR 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 9 Harshit Rana KKR 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 10 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0

