Virat Kohli Tops IPL 2024 Six-Hitters List During RCB vs CSK Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli became the IPL's leading six-hitter for the 2024 season during Saturday's match against the Chennai Super Kings. Kohli surpassed Nicholas Pooran of the Lucknow Super Giants when he launched a Mitchell Santner delivery for his 37th maximum of the tournament. However, Santner exacted revenge by dismissing Kohli the next ball, who was caught attempting another big shot.

The current top five for most sixes in IPL 2024 are:

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 37 sixes in 14 innings Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 36 sixes in 14 innings Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 35 sixes in 12 innings Sunil Narine (KKR) - 32 sixes in 12 innings Travis Head (DC) - 31 sixes in 11 innings

In the same match, he became the first player to score 3,000 runs at a single venue in the IPL, reaching the milestone in just 89 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This feat puts him far ahead of Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for most runs at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium (2295 runs in 80 matches).

Most Runs at a Venue in the IPL