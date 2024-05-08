SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran Power Lucknow Super Giants to 165/4 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ayush Badoni's unbeaten half-century and a crucial partnership with Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reach 165/4 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

LSG opted to bat first after winning the toss, but their decision was questioned early as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed openers Quinton de Kock (2) and Marcus Stoinis (3) within the powerplay. KL Rahul (29) and Krunal Pandya (24) steadied the innings before both departed in quick succession.

Ayush Badoni (55*) emerged as the hero for LSG, smashing a quickfire fifty off just 30 balls with nine fours. He found valuable support from Nicholas Pooran (48*), who remained unbeaten with six fours and a six. The duo stitched together a crucial 99-run partnership to propel LSG to a defendable total.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the most impressive bowler for SRH, while Pat Cummins (1/47) also chipped in with a wicket. LSG will now look to restrict SRH and secure their seventh win of the tournament.