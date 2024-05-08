IPL 2024: DC Owner Parth Jindal Meets Sanju Samson After Animated Reaction to RR Captain's Controversial Dismissal (Watch Video)

The Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a narrow 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals in a tense IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The win was overshadowed by a contentious dismissal of Royals captain Sanju Samson, who was caught for 84 by Shai Hope in the deep. Replays showed the ball appearing to brush the boundary rope, but the third umpire ruled him out. Samson contested the decision and argued with the umpires, visibly frustrated.

A video circulating online showed Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal shouting at the RR captain after the controversial dismissal. However, both sides appeared to move on after the match. A video posted by the Delhi Capitals' official social media account showed Jindal engaged in a friendly conversation and shaking hands with Samson and Royals co-owner Manoj Badale. The post mentioned Jindal congratulating Samson on his selection in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Read Also | Watch: Sanju Samson Argues With Umpire After Controversial Dismissal; DC Co-Owner Parth Jindal's Animated Reaction Adds Fuel to Fire

"Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," DC wrote on X.

Watch Video Here:

Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being… pic.twitter.com/k47zwB7nzR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2024

Earlier, opting to bowl first, the Royals struggled to contain a rampant Delhi batting lineup. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his impressive form with a rapid 19-ball 50, while Abhishek Porel top-scored with a well-made 65. A late cameo of 41 from 20 balls by Tristan Stubbs propelled Delhi to a competitive 221/8. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Royals bowlers, claiming 3/24.

Chasing the target, Sanju Samson provided the sole resistance for Rajasthan with a valiant 84. However, the Capitals bowlers kept the rest of the batting lineup in check. Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each as the Royals fell short by 20 runs, finishing at 201/8.

Read Also | IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside