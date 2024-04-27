DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Register Its Highest-Ever PowerPlay Score in IPL History

The Delhi Capitals set a new milestone in IPL history by registering their highest-ever PowerPlay score during their clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The Capitals scored 92 runs in the first six overs, thanks to opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's blistering 24-ball 78 during that phase of the innings. His partner, Abhishek Porel, meanwhile, managed just 11 runs off 13 balls at the six-over mark.

DELHI CAPITALS REGISTERED THEIR HIGHEST EVER POWERPLAY SCORE IN IPL HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/QzR332HKO7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2024

Delhi's 92 is also the fifth-highest team score in the IPL's PowerPlay history. It trails only Sunrisers Hyderabad's 125 against the Capitals earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders' 105 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, Chennai Super Kings' 100 runs against Kings XI Punjab in 2014, and Punjab Kings' 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Top 10 highest powerplay scores in IPL history: