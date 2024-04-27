DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Register Its Highest-Ever PowerPlay Score in IPL History

Published: April 27, 2024

The Delhi Capitals set a new milestone in IPL history by registering their highest-ever PowerPlay score during their clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The Capitals scored 92 runs in the first six overs, thanks to opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's blistering 24-ball 78 during that phase of the innings. His partner, Abhishek Porel, meanwhile, managed just 11 runs off 13 balls at the six-over mark.

Delhi's 92 is also the fifth-highest team score in the IPL's PowerPlay history. It trails only Sunrisers Hyderabad's 125 against the Capitals earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders' 105 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, Chennai Super Kings' 100 runs against Kings XI Punjab in 2014, and Punjab Kings' 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Top 10 highest powerplay scores in IPL history:

TeamPowerplay ScoreOppositionYearVenue
SRH125/0DC2024Delhi
KKR105/0RCB2017Bengaluru
CSK100/2PBKS2014Mumbai
PBKS93/1KKR2024Kolkata
DC92/0MI2024Delhi
CSK90/0MI2015Mumbai
KKR88/1DC2024Visakhapatnam
DC88/2SRH2024Delhi
Kochi Tuskers Kerala87/2RR2011Indore
PBKS86/1SRH2014Hyderabad
KKR85/0RCB2024Bengaluru
RR85/1SRH2023Hyderabad
