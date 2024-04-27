Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs? Scenarios, Points and Required Wins Explained

Mumbai Indians' hopes of reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs suffered a major blow after a 10-run defeat to Delhi Capitals on Friday. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup, Mumbai Indians languish in ninth place in the points table with just three wins from nine matches.

Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for playoff after 6th defeat?

Their latest setback leaves them needing a near-miraculous turnaround to qualify for the knockout stages. They now sit ninth in the standings with just six points and a poor net run rate of -0.261. They must win all five remaining games to reach 16 points, which might be enough to secure a top-four finish. Even a single loss significantly reduces their chances. They would then need to win the remaining games by large margins to improve their net run rate, a crucial factor in playoff qualification. Two losses would likely eliminate them from contention.

About the DC vs MI Match

Mumbai's bowlers struggled to contain a rampant Delhi Capitals batting lineup. Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (84) and Prithvi Shaw (52) provided a solid foundation, while Tristan Stubbs' late flourish (48* off 23) propelled Delhi to a daunting total of 257 runs. Jasprit Bumrah (2-33) and Piyush Chawla (2-30) were the only bright spots in an otherwise forgettable bowling performance.

Mumbai's chase began disastrously with the top three batsmen - Rohit Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (20), and Suryakumar Yadav (26) - departing cheaply. Captain Hardik Pandya (46) and Tilak Varma (63) staged a valiant recovery, but both fell at crucial junctures. Tim David's late cameo (37) offered brief hope, but Mumbai ultimately fell short, handing Delhi their sixth win of the season.