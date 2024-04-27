LSG vs RR: KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Opener in IPL History to Score 4000 Runs

KL Rahul became only the fifth batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 4,000 runs as an opener, reaching the milestone during Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, joining Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Chris Gayle, and Virat Kohli in the exclusive club. Rahul, needing just 35 runs to reach the landmark, cruised past it with ease.

All KLass in 𝟒𝐊 💙 pic.twitter.com/302XHlU5mR — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 27, 2024

Earlier in the tournament, Rahul became the first batsman to score 1,000 runs for LSG in the IPL, achieving that feat against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in April. Notably, he also holds the record for the fastest player to reach 4,000 IPL runs overall.

Most runs as an opener in IPL: