IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Arrives in Jaipur Ahead of RCB vs RR Match (Watch Video)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Faf du Plessis, arrived in Jaipur on Thursday for their upcoming Indian Premier League match against the Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

Bengaluru has played four matches in IPL 2024, winning only one. Virat Kohli has been the team's top performer with 203 runs in four matches.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru face an uphill battle against a resurgent Rajasthan team at their home ground. Rajasthan sits in second place in the points table with three consecutive wins in three matches.

After winning their first two matches at home, Rajasthan travelled to Mumbai and defeated the Mumbai Indians for their third straight win. Returning to their home ground, Rajasthan will look to maintain their winning momentum.

King Kohli in Jaipur. 👑pic.twitter.com/AHcIfz3UeN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Bengaluru lost their opening match against the Chennai Super Kings but secured a win against the Punjab Kings. However, they lost their subsequent matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at home. Bengaluru will look to regroup and climb the standings, currently sitting at eighth place.

