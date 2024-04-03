IPL 2024: CSK Players Enjoy Biryani Party at Ambati Rayudu's Home Ahead of SRH Clash (See Pic)

Chennai Super Kings players enjoyed a biryani party at their former teammate Ambati Rayudu's home in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The team arrived in Hyderabad ahead of their Friday match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK posted a photo on social media featuring players, including Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, and Mukesh Chaudhary, smiling alongside Rayudu.

The Super Kings enjoyed a four-day break between matches, and Rayudu treated them to the city's signature dish. This is not the first time Rayudu has hosted the team. He hosted a similar party during the 2023 IPL season.

"The Mandatory Biryani Party when in ATR's den," the franchise captioned the post, referring to Rayudu by his initials.

Rayudu retired from IPL play for CSK after the team's 2023 championship win. He is now a commentator for the league but continues to show his support for his former team. Notably, MS Dhoni invited Rayudu to lift the IPL trophy with him in 2023.

The CSK players arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with MS Dhoni sporting a stylish airport look. This is Chennai's second away game before returning to their home stadium, Chepauk.

CSK lost their season opener to Delhi by 20 runs but bounced back with wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat before another loss to Delhi. They will return home after the SRH match to host Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8.