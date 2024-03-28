Chennai Super Kings teammates, including MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and new recruit Rachin Ravindra, attended a promotional event during the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Jadeja delivered a humorous remark, referencing the post-match celebration after CSK's IPL 2023 win. He playfully claimed to be one of the few people lifted by the usually composed Dhoni, drawing laughter from everyone present.

"I believe after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai," Jadeja humorously said in Hindi, causing laughter among everyone present, including Dhoni.

The event also shed light on new opener Rachin Ravindra's performance. Despite dropping a catch in a recent match against Gujarat Titans, Ravindra displayed resilience by taking three impressive catches later in the game.

Dhoni's trademark humour surfaced when the topic of Ravindra's dropped catch arose. He jokingly interrupted, suggesting a "new captain" in jest, likely referring to the pressure of advice from senior players. Dhoni reassured everyone of his calm approach, especially towards young players.

“There’s a new captain huh," said Dhoni. “It’s there but I’m not somebody who reacts a lot, especially at somebody who is playing their first or second game. So yeah. And I think Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) is quite the same. But it was fun to watch him (Rachin) move all around like 360 (degrees) he was everywhere, felt like he was dancing," MS Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni said "There is a new Captain". (Smiles)



- Dhoni is quick in responses as his stumpings. 😀👌pic.twitter.com/GbpKAdR7TO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2024

The event also highlighted the successful start to Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy. He led CSK to consecutive victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.

CSK will face their next challenge against Delhi Capitals on March 31st at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.