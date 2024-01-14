IPL 2023 Under Scanner: ED to Investigate Cricket Betting Links in Mahadev App Case

Expanding its investigation into the illegal betting application case involving the promoters of the Mahadev Online Book app, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Nitin Tibrewal and Amit Agrawal. The agency has widened the scope of the probe, now looking into allegations of cricket betting. The arrested individuals were produced before the PMLA special court in Raipur, which remanded them to ED custody for five days until January 17.

In a related development, the ED announced a fresh money laundering case against the Mahadev Online Book app promoters based on a complaint made by the Viacom 18 group. This complaint alleges a revenue loss of Rs 100 crore, as IPL matches played between March 31 and April 7, 2023, were reportedly illegally broadcasted on the FairPlay app and its website by Mahadev Online Book promoters. The agency contends that these platforms were accepting illegal bets during the matches, as reported by the Economic Times.

A predicate offence, registered on the complaint by Viacom 18, is necessary for the ED to investigate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Viacom 18 had lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra cyber cell last year, accusing the FairPlay app of illegally broadcasting IPL matches in 2023, causing a substantial financial loss to the company.

According to the Economic Times report, the ED's probe uncovered that the Mahadev Online Book betting app functioned as an alleged umbrella syndicate, facilitating online platforms for illegal betting. The platforms were accused of enrolling new users, creating user IDs, and laundering money through a complex network of Benami bank accounts. Viacom 18 has not provided immediate comments on the recent developments. In a supplementary charge sheet filed in December, the Maharashtra police reiterated the alleged illicit activities of Mahadev Online Book and its impact on the company, stating, "This has caused a loss of Rs 100 crores to the company."