Illegal IPL Streaming App Case: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Summons From Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Maharashtra Cyber summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay App that caused loss of Crores of Rupees to Viacom.

Tamannaah has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber on 29th April. Actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned in this connection on 23rd April but he had not appeared before them. He had, instead, sought a date and time for recording his statement and said that he was not in India on the date.