Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd And KPF Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Technology Pvt Ltd Partner In Green Energy To Contribute To Indian Economy's Decarbonation

KPF Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Technology Private Limited Group and Greenstat Hydrogen India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for collaboration on various "Green Hydrogen & Ammonia" projects. The MoU aims at building a closer strategic partnership between the two companies by jointly exploring business opportunities in Green Hydrogen & Ammonia. The MoU was signed between Faruk Patel (Chairman - KP Group) and Sturle Pedersen (Chairman of the Board - Greenstat Hydrogen India PVT LTD).

Under this partnership, the companies will develop green Hydrogen & Ammonia solutions, to provide a long-term supply of Green Hydrogen/Ammonia to industrial and commercial customers in India. An initial pilot project will be launched in Gujarat.

This partnership supports the National Hydrogen Mission to achieve India's Climate targets & making India a Green Hydrogen Hub. There were other dignitaries present at the occasion including the Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group Faruk Patel and Sturle Pedersen (Chairman of the Board - Greenstat Hydrogen India PVT LTD).

* Amir Naviwala (Director - KPF Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Technology PVT LTD)

* Firoz SYED (Director - KPF Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Technology PVT LTD)

* Dilip Jawale (Vice President - Greenstat Hydrogen India PVT LTD)

* Rakesh Kumar (Project Manager - Greenstat Hydrogen India PVT LTD)

* Ravindra Vasisht (Associate Director - Greenstat Hydrogen India PVT LTD)

* Viswanath Attaluri (Chief Executive Project & Business - Greenstat Hydrogen India PVT LTD)

KPF Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Technology Private Limited is fully owned subsidiary of KP Group working on "Green Hydrogen & Ammonia" business.

KP Group is recognised renewable energy sector group of Gujarat, India operating more than 28 Years and have combined turnover of INR 5 Billion. KP Group and subsidiaries work on many businesses like Solar Energy, Wind Energy (IPP & CPP), Telecom & Manufacturing businesses Renewables and among the trusted brand since decades with two of his company KPI Green energy limited & KP Energy limited both listed on BSE & NSE.

Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd. is a green energy firm that facilitates the energy transition throughout the whole value chain of green hydrogen - from analysis to implementation. The Greenstat Group comprises Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd.

The Greenstat Group is a Green Energy and Technology firm headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The Greenstat Group is particularly interested in hydrogen, solar, wind, and zero-emission marine solutions. Greenstat and its subsidiaries work on many business sectors that will help to achieving the company's objective in order to realise it. Greenstat focuses on developing and operating projects related to sustainable energy (GH in particular) and technology, including projects supporting the transition from fossil to renewable energy production and consumption, as well as participating in and investing in companies wholly or partially contributing to this end. Greenstat has a prominent place in the expanding green hydrogen economy in Norway.

