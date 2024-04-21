KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Ramandeep Singh's Cameo Powers Knight Riders To A Strong Finish

A quickfire 43-run partnership between Ramandeep Singh and Andre Russell has catapulted Kolkata's total to a formidable 222 runs at the conclusion of the first innings. KKR, having won 4 out of 6 matches, are at number 2 on the points table at the moment. RCB, on the other hand, have won 1 of their 7 matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB made three changes to their XI from the last match as Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green and Karn Sharma returned to the side. After horrible performances in the first half of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the playoffs race.

Faf du Plessis and Co. have already lost six matches out of 7 and now every game for them is a knockout. The batting unit has failed to put up a collective effort in the middle as only Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik are the only batters who have displayed some consistency with the bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis also failed to make an impact with the bat and his captaincy also came under scrutiny.