T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Should Open; Rohit Sharma Should Bat at Three, Says Ajay Jadeja

former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja said that captain Rohit Sharma should push himself to the number three spot and promote Virat Kohli to the opening position during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

India announced its 15-member squad for the marquee tournament earlier this week and will open its campaign against Ireland on June 5.

"For me, Virat Kohli opens. Who goes back? Rohit Sharma bats at three. He gets a little cushion and gets to understand the game. He has so much going on in his mind as a captain," Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

"If you have Virat in your side, you know consistency is the one thing you will get, so, might as well use him. He's best at the top and the powerplay allows him to settle in," he added.

"The spotlight is on him for obvious reasons. He's a special player, a rare commodity you find in our country where somebody bowls seam-up and can make it to the side with his batting," he said referring to the furore caused by his elevation to Mumbai Indians captaincy replacing Rohit. Jadeja backed the selection of a currently off-colour Hardik Pandya in the squad, describing him as special.