What is the Blockout 2024 Movement? Backlash Against Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli and Other Celebs Explained

After Alia Bhatt's stunning appearance at Met Gala 2024, actress got embroiled with the controversy as her name in 2024 block out list for not talking on the Gaza war crisis. This list includes our desi girl Priyanka Chopra her husband Nick Jonas, Taylor swift Beyonce, Harry Style, Ariana Grande, Robert Downey jr. and Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli. These A listers have been labelled as complicit for their silence over the ongoing Gaza war.

What is Blockout List?

Blockout list is the mission to block celebrities and their social media reach because of their alleged lack of support for ongoing war between Gaza and Israel. A movement called Blockout 2024, started on TikTok, has been gaining traction. People are using social media to call out celebrities who they feel are not doing enough to speak out against the violence in Gaza. They're urging stars like Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, and now Alia Bhatt to use their influence to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Checkout the Blockout 2024 List

Guys i created a list of celebrities to block #blockoutpic.twitter.com/AAc3nYachY — sofia (@pariseffingcunt) May 9, 2024

Priyanka Chopra had previously shown support for a ceasefire in Gaza by sharing a quote from Unicef on her Instagram. Other celebrities like Richard Gere, Hasan Minhaj, and the Hadid sisters have also spoken up for a ceasefire in the past. Overall, there's growing pressure on celebrities to use their platforms to advocate for peace in Gaza.