'Desi Peeke', The Second Song Of Mayank Shekhar Produced Film 'Manihar' Released By Zee Music

New Delhi [India], May 16: Recently, when 'Choodi Pehna De' the first song of the upcoming film 'Manihar' was released, it was instantly liked by the listeners and it was praised for its amazing vocals and great composition. Now Zee Music has released 'Desi Peeke', the second song of the film which is being hailed for its fulfilled lyrics and its total desi style of singing and composing the song.

The second song of film 'Desi Peeke' has been beautifully sung by Rahila Khan, the lyrics have been written by HM Mallya and all the songs including 'Desi Peeke' have been composed by prolific composer Asif Chandwani.

Produced under the banner of Jayshree Movie Productions and MS Studios, film 'Manihar' has been jointly produced by Namrata Singh and Mayank Shekhar while the film has been directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput.

Talking about the film and songs in 'Manihar', the director of the film Sanjeev Kumar Rajpoot says, "Our second song 'Desi Peeke' is a fun loving song and is integral part of the film. As our film is based on the village life of a bangle seller, each song of the film and film itself will make you nostalgic about the good old charm of the village life."

Producer Namrata Singh said, "India still lives in its villages. A large part of the country consists of villages and most of our population still lives in those villages but in today's times most of our films doesn't showcase the reality and simplicity of village life. Hence, we decided to produce 'Manihar'.

Known as one of the finest actors, Badrul Islam is playing the lead role of a bangle seller in the village who is also affected by night blindness. The film also stars Pankaj Berry, Sunny Thakur, Roshni Rastogi, Ehsaan Qureshi, Krishna Bhatt, Ramesh Goyal in significant roles.

Producer Mayank Shekhar said, "The rootedness and the earthiness of the film is the highlight of our film. All the songs has been written and songs have been composed in milieu of the theme of the film which I am sure is going to be appreciated by everyone."

'Manihar' will be released very soon in theatres. Initially the makers have planned to release the film in about 300 to 350 cinemas across the country.

