T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Poster Placed Outside Nassau Stadium in New York, Pic Goes Viral

The ICC T20 World Cup is generating significant buzz in the United States, which will host its first major ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2024 04:47 PM2024-05-02T16:47:28+5:302024-05-02T16:49:49+5:30

T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Poster Placed Outside Nassau Stadium in New York, Pic Goes Viral | T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Poster Placed Outside Nassau Stadium in New York, Pic Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Poster Placed Outside Nassau Stadium in New York, Pic Goes Viral

Next

The ICC T20 World Cup is generating significant buzz in the United States, which will host its first major ICC tournament this year. A poster featuring India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, currently ranked No. 1 in T20I batting by the ICC, has been spotted at the under-construction Nassau Stadium in New York.

Suryakumar Yadav's poster outside the Nassau Stadium in New York

Suryakumar Yadav is playing his first competitive tournament of the year after recovering from twin surgeries that kept him out of action for months. The MI star showed his skills in IPL 2024 and proved his status as the world's No. 1 T20I batter. In six games of the season, Suryakumar has hammered two half-centuries, including a 19-ball 52.

This state-of-the-art stadium, with a capacity to seat 34,000 fans, is currently undergoing final touches, including the crucial installation of pitches. Cricket enthusiasts are particularly excited about the highly anticipated clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan, which will be played at this very venue on June 9th. The last time the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup was in October 2022 inside a packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium.  India’s last major ICC tournament victory dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Here is India’s T20 World Cup Schedule:

Match

Opponent

Date

Venue

Time (IST)

India vs Ireland

Ireland

June 5

New York

8.00 PM

India vs Pakistan

Pakistan

June 9

New York

8.00 PM

India vs USA

USA

June 12

New York

8.00 PM

India vs Canada

Canada

June 15

Lauderhill

8.00 PM

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal makes a return to the squad, while K.L. Rahul has not been selected. Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill have been named travelling reserves. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batsmen in the squad.

Full Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves:  Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Here's T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule:

DateMatchesGroupsVenues
June 1USA vs CanadaGroup ADallas
June 2West Indies vs Papua New GuineaGroup CGuyana
June 2Namibia vs OmanGroup BBarbados
June 3Sri Lanka vs South AfricaGroup DNew York
June 3Afghanistan vs UgandaGroup CGuyana
June 4England vs ScotlandGroup BBarbados
June 4Netherlands vs NepalGroup DDallas
June 5India vs IrelandGroup ANew York
June 5Papua New Guinea vs UgandaGroup CGuyana
June 5Australia vs OmanGroup BBarbados
June 6USA vs PakistanGroup ADallas
June 6Namibia vs ScotlandGroup BBarbados
June 7Canada vs IrelandGroup ANew York
June 7New Zealand vs AfghanistanGroup CGuyana
June 7Sri Lanka vs BangladeshGroup DDallas
June 8Netherlands vs South AfricaGroup DNew York
June 8Australia vs EnglandGroup BBarbados
June 8West Indies vs UgandaGroup CGuyana
June 9India vs PakistanGroup ANew York
June 9Oman vs ScotlandGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 10South Africa vs BangladeshGroup DNew York
June 11Pakistan vs CanadaGroup ANew York
June 11Sri Lanka vs NepalGroup DLauderhill
June 11Australia vs NamibiaGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 12USA vs IndiaGroup ANew York
June 12West Indies vs New ZealandGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 13England vs OmanGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 13Bangladesh vs NetherlandsGroup DSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 13Afghanistan vs Papua New GuineaGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 14USA vs IrelandGroup ALauderhill
June 14South Africa vs NepalGroup DSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 14New Zealand vs UgandaGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 15India vs CanadaGroup ALauderhill
June 15Namibia vs EnglandGroup BAntigua and Barbuda
June 15Australia vs ScotlandGroup BSaint Lucia
June 16Pakistan vs IrelandGroup ALauderhill
June 16Bangladesh vs NepalGroup DSaint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 16Sri Lanka vs NetherlandsGroup DSaint Lucia
June 17New Zealand vs Papua New GuineaGroup CTrinidad and Tobago
June 17West Indies vs AfghanistanGroup CSaint Lucia
June 19A2 vs D1Group 2Antigua and Barbuda
June 19B1 vs C2Group 2Saint Lucia
June 20C1 vs A1Group 1Barbados
June 20B2 vs D2Group 1Antigua and Barbuda
June 21B1 vs D1Group 2Saint Lucia
June 21A2 vs C2Group 2Barbados
June 22A1 vs D2Group 1Antigua and Barbuda
June 22C1 vs B2Group 1Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23A2 vs B1Group 2Barbados
June 23C2 vs D1Group 2Antigua and Barbuda
June 24B2 vs A1Group 1Saint Lucia
June 24C1 vs D1Group 1Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 26TBDSemi-final 1Guyana
June 27TBDSemi-final 2Trinidad and Tobago
June 29TBDFinalBarbados

 

Open in app
Tags :Suryakumar YadavT20 World Cup 2024Cricket News