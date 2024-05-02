T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Poster Placed Outside Nassau Stadium in New York, Pic Goes Viral

The ICC T20 World Cup is generating significant buzz in the United States, which will host its first major ICC tournament this year. A poster featuring India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, currently ranked No. 1 in T20I batting by the ICC, has been spotted at the under-construction Nassau Stadium in New York.

Suryakumar Yadav's poster outside the Nassau Stadium in New York

Suryakumar Yadav is playing his first competitive tournament of the year after recovering from twin surgeries that kept him out of action for months. The MI star showed his skills in IPL 2024 and proved his status as the world's No. 1 T20I batter. In six games of the season, Suryakumar has hammered two half-centuries, including a 19-ball 52.

This state-of-the-art stadium, with a capacity to seat 34,000 fans, is currently undergoing final touches, including the crucial installation of pitches. Cricket enthusiasts are particularly excited about the highly anticipated clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan, which will be played at this very venue on June 9th. The last time the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup was in October 2022 inside a packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium. India’s last major ICC tournament victory dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Here is India’s T20 World Cup Schedule:

Match Opponent Date Venue Time (IST) India vs Ireland Ireland June 5 New York 8.00 PM India vs Pakistan Pakistan June 9 New York 8.00 PM India vs USA USA June 12 New York 8.00 PM India vs Canada Canada June 15 Lauderhill 8.00 PM

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal makes a return to the squad, while K.L. Rahul has not been selected. Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill have been named travelling reserves. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batsmen in the squad.

Full Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

