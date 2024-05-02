T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Poster Placed Outside Nassau Stadium in New York, Pic Goes Viral

The ICC T20 World Cup is generating significant buzz in the United States, which will host its first major ICC tournament this year. A poster featuring India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, currently ranked No. 1 in T20I batting by the ICC, has been spotted at the under-construction Nassau Stadium in New York.
Suryakumar Yadav's poster outside the Nassau Stadium in New York
Suryakumar Yadav is playing his first competitive tournament of the year after recovering from twin surgeries that kept him out of action for months. The MI star showed his skills in IPL 2024 and proved his status as the world's No. 1 T20I batter. In six games of the season, Suryakumar has hammered two half-centuries, including a 19-ball 52.
This state-of-the-art stadium, with a capacity to seat 34,000 fans, is currently undergoing final touches, including the crucial installation of pitches. Cricket enthusiasts are particularly excited about the highly anticipated clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan, which will be played at this very venue on June 9th. The last time the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup was in October 2022 inside a packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium. India’s last major ICC tournament victory dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Here is India’s T20 World Cup Schedule:
Match
Opponent
Date
Venue
Time (IST)
India vs Ireland
Ireland
June 5
New York
8.00 PM
India vs Pakistan
Pakistan
June 9
New York
8.00 PM
India vs USA
USA
June 12
New York
8.00 PM
India vs Canada
Canada
June 15
Lauderhill
8.00 PM
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal makes a return to the squad, while K.L. Rahul has not been selected. Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill have been named travelling reserves. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batsmen in the squad.
Full Squad:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
Here's T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule:
|Date
|Matches
|Groups
|Venues
|June 1
|USA vs Canada
|Group A
|Dallas
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 2
|Namibia vs Oman
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Group D
|New York
|June 3
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Group D
|Dallas
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|Group A
|New York
|June 5
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 5
|Australia vs Oman
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Dallas
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|Group A
|New York
|June 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 7
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Group D
|Dallas
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|Group D
|New York
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 8
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|New York
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Group D
|New York
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|Group A
|New York
|June 11
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Group D
|Lauderhill
|June 11
|Australia vs Namibia
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 12
|USA vs India
|Group A
|New York
|June 12
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 13
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 14
|South Africa vs Nepal
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 14
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 15
|Australia vs Scotland
|Group B
|Saint Lucia
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 16
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 16
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Group D
|Saint Lucia
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 17
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Group C
|Saint Lucia
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|Group 2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 19
|B1 vs C2
|Group 2
|Saint Lucia
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|Group 1
|Barbados
|June 20
|B2 vs D2
|Group 1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|Group 2
|Saint Lucia
|June 21
|A2 vs C2
|Group 2
|Barbados
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|Group 1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 22
|C1 vs B2
|Group 1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|Group 2
|Barbados
|June 23
|C2 vs D1
|Group 2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|Group 1
|Saint Lucia
|June 24
|C1 vs D1
|Group 1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 26
|TBD
|Semi-final 1
|Guyana
|June 27
|TBD
|Semi-final 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 29
|TBD
|Final
|Barbados