"My Brother, PROUD": Virat Kohli pays tribute to Indian footballing legend Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], May 16 : As soon as the Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement after an illustrious 19-year international career, many big names in the world of sports came out to honour and celebrate the face of Indian football.

Chhetri announced his retirement on his official social media accounts with a 10-minute video, reminiscing the first time he was called up to represent the national side and about his decision to call time on his career.

The Indian football legend, a player who redefined the standards of Indian football, emerged as an inspiration not only for his nation but also in the international circuit, decided he would don the national jersey one last time in a match against Kuwait on June 6 while playing in front of the home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium, bringing the curtains down on a 19-year-long career.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7A-iU2SjiZ/?hl=en

The Indian cricket legend and Chhetri's friend, Virat Kohli, also commented on the footballer's Instagram video, expressing his pride in his "brother". He stated, "My Brother, PROUD."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a poignant tribute on Chhetri's retirement, hailing the 39-year-old as an icon not only for football but also for sports as a whole.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1790969762408812834

"Your career has been nothing short of extraordinary and you have been a phenomenal icon for Indian football and Indian sports. Go well, Captain! #TeamIndia," BCCI posted on X.

India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sadhu also responded to the announcement on social media, saying he wishes he could alter Chhetri's mind but understands why he made the choice and urged the people to enjoy his incredible career with the national team.

"Never wanted to see this happen, I wish I could do something to change your mind but I also understand why it is happening bhai. The whole country needs to celebrate your International career on the 6th of June in the way you deserve. My Captain," Gurpreet commented on Chhetri's post.

https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1790983387303617017

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished Chhetri a happy retirement on X and wrote, "What a run you have had! Congratulations on an amazing career @chetrisunil11 Happy Retirement, legend."

https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1790978078531076525

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also wished Chhetri, who is widely regarded as the country's greatest footballer ever, and wrote, "19 years. 94 goals. One Legend. International football will miss you, Sunil Chhetri! Kolkata will be there for your last dance on June 6!"

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also paid tribute to India skipper and wrote on their social media platform, "What a ride this has been, skipper!"

https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1790972646085349641

RCB praised Chhetri as a role model for aspiring young players, citing his outstanding international record of 94 goals and steadfast determination.

"Happy farewell to the No.11 but India's #1," the tweet concluded.

Chhetri featured at the 2011 AFC Asian Cup and was first named the national team captain at the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers and led India to yet another Nehru Cup trophy in 2012.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor