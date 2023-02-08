Ronaldo's signed jersey to be auctioned to raise funds for Turkey

Former Juventus defender Merih Demiral has announced that he'll be auctioning a signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from his collection to raise funds for the areas devastated by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Taking to Twitter, Demiral, who was a teammate of Ronaldo at Juventus, said that he had spoken to the former Manchester United forward about the situation in Turkey and Syria, before deciding to auction his signed jersey to raise funds. The amount received from the auction will be donated to a local NGO.

Az önce @Cristiano ile konuştum.



Türkiye'de yaşananlara çok üzüldüğünü söyledi. Ronaldo'nun koleksiyonumdaki imzalı formasını açık artırma usulüyle satışa çıkarıyoruz.



Açık artırmadan elde edilecek gelirin tamamı deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap 'a bağışlanacaktır. pic.twitter.com/OwnU93oShJ — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 7, 2023

Taking to his Twitter handle, Merih Demiral writes, "I just spoke with @Cristiano. He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey. We are auctioning Ronaldo's signed jersey in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone. The funds will be donated to @ahbap."