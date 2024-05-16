Virat Kohli Sports New Haircut Ahead of Do-Or-Die RCB vs CSK Match, Video Goes Viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli arrived for his team's crucial IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings sporting a new haircut. The stylish batsman, known for his on-field exploits and trendsetting fashion sense, has generated social media buzz with another edgy look.

Watch video here:

This comes after Kohli debuted a unique hairstyle created by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim before the start of the IPL season. The latest iteration features a new design on his scalp, further amplifying his image as a fashion icon.

The high-stakes match between RCB and CSK is set for Saturday, May 18, as both teams compete for a playoff berth. RCB has shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back from six initial losses to now enjoy a five-match winning streak. They currently occupy the sixth position in the points table, adding to the anticipation of this crucial encounter.

Kohli has been a standout performer for RCB this season, leading the team in runs with 661 in 13 games. He has an excellent average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16. Kohli's outstanding stats include a century, five fifties, 33 sixes, and 56 fours, making him a crucial player in RCB's batting lineup.