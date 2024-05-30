China: Glass Maintenance Workers Trapped Hanging From Building in Beijing After Sudden Strong Winds; Video Surfaces

Several glass maintenance workers in Beijing were left hanging from the China CCTV television building in central Beijing after the city was struck by an abrupt bout of strong wind on Thursday afternoon. A viral video on social media captured the terrifying scene as workers dangled mid-air on ropes.

Watch video here:

Several glass maintenance workers in China trapped hanging from building after Beijing hit by an abrupt bout of strong wind.#China#Beijing#StrongWind#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/DqONG64IGH — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 30, 2024

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon as Beijing experienced heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning, and hail in some areas. The sudden strong wind, reaching levels of 8 to 10 on the Beaufort scale, caused chaos across the city. At Qianlingshan Mountain in Fengtai district, wind speeds peaked at 37.2 meters per second, equivalent to typhoon strength, according to meteorological authorities.

Following the windstorm, reports emerged of fallen branches and motorcycles, exacerbating road congestion during the evening rush hour. Authorities have dispatched workers to clear debris and inspect electrical infrastructure in affected areas.

Beijing has issued renewed alerts for short-lived strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstones, urging residents to take necessary precautions. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.