Get Two OTT Subscriptions at the Price of One With the OTT Plus Plan on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a leading provider of innovative financial solutions. There are 200+ pocket insurance plans available on their platform and CPP OTT Plus Plan is one of them. It is designed to provide the customers with an unbeatable combination of unlimited entertainment and essential coverage. This plan offers a double OTT subscription available at the price of one, at just Rs. 699.

In today's digital age, entertainment and protection are two fundamental aspects of one's lives. Recognising this, CPP has curated the OTT Plus Plan to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. This plan offers unlimited access to an extensive range of popular OTT platforms, ensuring a year of uninterrupted entertainment for subscribers.

Under the OTT Plus Plan, customers gain access to the following:

- An impressive collection of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and much more from leading OTT providers like Sony Liv and Zee5

- Single call card blocking, a critical security measure in today's digital landscape, is available 24*7. This means that in the unfortunate event of a lost or stolen card, customers can quickly block their cards to prevent unauthorized access and potential financial loss

- Convenience of Pan Card replacement. This eliminates the hassle and stress of obtaining a new Pan Card in case of loss, damage, or theft. With Bajaj Markets' reliable assistance, subscribers can rest assured that the replacement process will be seamless and efficient

- Card Protection: Rs. 2 Lakhs Cover

- Emergency Travel Assistance: up to Rs. 1 Lakh

One of the most attractive features of the OTT Plus Plan is its cost-effectiveness. Priced at the rate of a single OTT subscription, this plan grants customers double the entertainment value. By subscribing to the OTT Plus Plan, users can enjoy the best content from multiple platforms without breaking the bank.

The OTT Plus Plan is available for purchase on the Bajaj Markets website, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience for customers. Additionally, there are different financial products available at affordable premiums on the platform. One can enjoy a 3-step application process along with hassle-free claim settlement processes.

