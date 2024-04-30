Harshit Rana Banned: KKR Pacer To Miss One Match For Breaching Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Harshit Rana has been suspended for one match and fined 100% of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct twice in the 2024 season. Rana's second offence occurred during KKR's victory over the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 29. He becomes the first player in IPL 2024 to receive a ban for a code-of-conduct violation.

While Rana impressed on the field with a match-winning spell of 2 for 28 in 4 overs, the young pacer was penalized for an animated gesture directed towards Delhi batsman Abhishek Porel after dismissing him in the 7th over. This marks Rana's second code-of-conduct breach this season. He was previously fined for an exuberant celebration involving a flying kiss after dismissing SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Mayank Agarwal on March 23.