AB de Villiers' Spirited 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' Shout from Mauritius Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers might be out of the playing field, but his heart clearly remains with the team. In a recent Instagram video, de Villiers, known for his explosive batting and infectious enthusiasm, was heard screaming "Ee Saala Cup Namde" (This year's cup is ours) while enjoying water sports in Mauritius.

De Villiers amassed 4,491 runs in 144 innings for the team, including two centuries and 37 fifties. While the elusive IPL trophy remained out of reach during his playing career.

Meanwhile, on the field, RCB has shown signs of life under captain Faf du Plessis. They snapped a six-match losing streak with consecutive victories over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Openers Will Jacks and Virat Kohli were instrumental in the win against the Titans, stitching together a match-winning 150-run partnership.

Despite these wins, RCB's path to the playoffs remains challenging. They currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just three wins (six points) from 10 matches. To qualify, they must win their remaining four matches, reaching a maximum of 14 points.

Their next encounter is a home game against the Gujarat Titans on May 4th at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.