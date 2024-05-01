IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Lucknow Super Giants surged into third place in the Indian Premier League standings on Tuesday after defeating the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. The win propelled Lucknow past the Chennai Super Kings in the points table, despite Chennai having a game in hand. Rajasthan Royals remain atop the league, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru languish in last place.

KL Rahul Enters Orange Cap Race

Just hours after being omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul climbed into the top-five run scorers of the IPL season. His 28-run knock against Mumbai pushed him past Rishabh Pant into fourth place with 406 runs from 10 innings. Virat Kohli, however, remains firmly in control of the Orange Cap leaderboard, adding 70 runs against the Gujarat Titans to reach the coveted 500-run mark for the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant round out the top five run scorers.

LSG MOVES TO NO.3 ON THE POINTS TABLE. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/YpKfL0kqgB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah Retains Purple Cap

The top-five wicket-takers list remained unchanged following the Lucknow-Mumbai clash. Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians continues to lead the pack after 10 games. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathiranahold the second and fourth positions, respectively, after Chennai's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to fifth with his performance against Chennai, while Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings solidified his third-place standing with a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday.

IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs MI game:

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 +0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.810 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.075 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

Here are the updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after LSG vs MI game:

No. Player Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1/4 46/20 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 9 9 447 108* 63.86 299 149.49 1/3 48/13 3 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0/2 43/9 4 KL Rahul 10 10 0 406 82 40.60 284 142.95 0/3 37/15 5 Rishabh Pant 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0/3 31/24

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs MI game:

No. Player Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy Strike Rate 4w/5w 1 Jasprit Bumrah 10 10 40.00 256 14 5/21 18.28 6.40 17.14 0/1 2 Mustafizur Rahman 8 8 30.2 296 14 4/29 21.14 9.75 13.00 1/0 3 Harshal Patel 9 9 32.0 326 14 3/15 23.28 10.18 13.71 0/0 4 Matheesha Pathirana 6 6 22.0 169 13 4/28 13.00 7.68 10.15 1/0 5 T Natarajan 7 7 28.0 252 13 4/19 19.38 9.00 12.92 1/0

