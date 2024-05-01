IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Lucknow Super Giants' win propels them to third place, while Mumbai Indians face an uphill battle for playoffs

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 12:44 AM2024-05-01T00:44:05+5:302024-05-01T00:47:34+5:30

IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Lucknow Super Giants surged into third place in the Indian Premier League standings on Tuesday after defeating the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. The win propelled Lucknow past the Chennai Super Kings in the points table, despite Chennai having a game in hand. Rajasthan Royals remain atop the league, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru languish in last place.

KL Rahul Enters Orange Cap Race

Just hours after being omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul climbed into the top-five run scorers of the IPL season. His 28-run knock against Mumbai pushed him past Rishabh Pant into fourth place with 406 runs from 10 innings. Virat Kohli, however, remains firmly in control of the Orange Cap leaderboard, adding 70 runs against the Gujarat Titans to reach the coveted 500-run mark for the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant round out the top five run scorers.

Jasprit Bumrah Retains Purple Cap

The top-five wicket-takers list remained unchanged following the Lucknow-Mumbai clash. Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians continues to lead the pack after 10 games. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathiranahold the second and fourth positions, respectively, after Chennai's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to fifth with his performance against Chennai, while Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings solidified his third-place standing with a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday.

IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs MI game:

TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
Rajasthan Royals98116+0.694
Kolkata Knight Riders96312+1.096
Lucknow Super Giants106412+0.094
Chennai Super Kings95410+0.810
Sunrisers Hyderabad95410+0.075
Delhi Capitals115610-0.442
Gujarat Titans10468-1.113
Punjab Kings9366-0.187
Mumbai Indians10376-0.272
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10376-0.415

Here are the updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after LSG vs MI game:

No.PlayerMatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageBalls FacedStrike Rate100/504s/6s
1Virat Kohli10103500113*71.43339147.491/446/20
2Ruturaj Gaikwad99 447108*63.86299149.491/348/13
3Sai Sudharsan1010141884*46.44308135.710/243/9
4KL Rahul101004068240.60284142.950/337/15
5Rishabh Pant1111239888*44.22251158.560/331/24

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs MI game:

No.PlayerMatchesInningsOversRunsWicketsBBIAverageEconomyStrike Rate4w/5w
1Jasprit Bumrah101040.00256145/2118.286.4017.140/1
2Mustafizur Rahman8830.2296144/2921.149.7513.001/0
3Harshal Patel9932.0326143/1523.2810.1813.710/0
4Matheesha Pathirana6622.0169134/2813.007.6810.151/0
5T Natarajan7728.0252134/1919.389.0012.921/0

