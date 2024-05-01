IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Lucknow Super Giants surged into third place in the Indian Premier League standings on Tuesday after defeating the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. The win propelled Lucknow past the Chennai Super Kings in the points table, despite Chennai having a game in hand. Rajasthan Royals remain atop the league, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru languish in last place.
KL Rahul Enters Orange Cap Race
Just hours after being omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul climbed into the top-five run scorers of the IPL season. His 28-run knock against Mumbai pushed him past Rishabh Pant into fourth place with 406 runs from 10 innings. Virat Kohli, however, remains firmly in control of the Orange Cap leaderboard, adding 70 runs against the Gujarat Titans to reach the coveted 500-run mark for the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant round out the top five run scorers.
Jasprit Bumrah Retains Purple Cap
The top-five wicket-takers list remained unchanged following the Lucknow-Mumbai clash. Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians continues to lead the pack after 10 games. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathiranahold the second and fourth positions, respectively, after Chennai's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to fifth with his performance against Chennai, while Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings solidified his third-place standing with a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday.
IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs MI game:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|16
|+0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.810
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.075
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
Here are the updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after LSG vs MI game:
|No.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Balls Faced
|Strike Rate
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1/4
|46/20
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|9
|9
|
|447
|108*
|63.86
|299
|149.49
|1/3
|48/13
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0/2
|43/9
|4
|KL Rahul
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.60
|284
|142.95
|0/3
|37/15
|5
|Rishabh Pant
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|251
|158.56
|0/3
|31/24
Here's the updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs MI game:
|No.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBI
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4w/5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|10
|40.00
|256
|14
|5/21
|18.28
|6.40
|17.14
|0/1
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|8
|8
|30.2
|296
|14
|4/29
|21.14
|9.75
|13.00
|1/0
|3
|Harshal Patel
|9
|9
|32.0
|326
|14
|3/15
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0/0
|4
|Matheesha Pathirana
|6
|6
|22.0
|169
|13
|4/28
|13.00
|7.68
|10.15
|1/0
|5
|T Natarajan
|7
|7
|28.0
|252
|13
|4/19
|19.38
|9.00
|12.92
|1/0
