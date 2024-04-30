IPL 2024: LSG's Victory Leaves Mumbai Indians Struggling to Keep Playoff Dreams Alive

Marcus Stoinis continued his hot streak with a solid 62, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The win propelled KL Rahul's side to third place in the IPL 2024 points table, while severely damaging Mumbai's playoff chances.

Chasing a below-par target of 145, LSG stumbled toward the finish line, ultimately securing victory with four balls to spare. Nicholas Pooran's experience proved crucial in the tense chase.

Stoinis Shines, Bowling Woes for MI

A win for the Lucknow Super Giants at home 🙌



They now move to no.3️⃣ in the points table with 12 points 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/I8Ttppv2pO#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI | @LucknowIPLpic.twitter.com/gZRii1MvbT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2024

Stoinis' fifty was the highlight of the LSG batting display, but their bowlers also deserve credit. Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets, while the rest of the attack chipped in with one each. Mumbai, on the other hand, suffered due to batting failures from their big guns. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, recently announced as India's T20 World Cup captain and vice-captain respectively, disappointed with the bat. While Rohit was dismissed cheaply, Hardik managed a golden duck. Suryakumar Yadav also failed to capitalize, falling for just 10 runs.

Read Also | Mayank Yadav Leaves Field Midway With Suspected Injury During LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Wadhera Impresses Despite MI's Setback

A bright spot for Mumbai was Nehal Wadhera, who once again showcased his batting prowess. He stitched together a crucial 53-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, reminding the team management of his potential. Tim David's late blitz (35 off 18 balls) helped Mumbai reach a somewhat respectable total of 144.

Injury Scare for LSG

LSG faced an injury scare when young pacer Mayank Yadav, returning from a side strain, walked off the field before completing the final over. The extent of his injury is yet to be determined.

Looking Ahead

This loss leaves Mumbai needing a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. Even if they win their remaining matches, they might not be enough based on historical trends. LSG, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their momentum and solidify their position in the top three.