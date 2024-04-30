Mayank Yadav Leaves Field Midway With Suspected Injury During LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav left the field Tuesday with a suspected injury during his team's IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Yadav struggled early, conceding 31 runs from his first three overs but also bowling 10 dot balls. In the first ball of the 18th over, he dismissed Mohammad Nabi with a fast delivery. However, he appeared to experience discomfort and walked off the field.

This is not the first time Yadav has exited a match mid-over. Earlier in April, he left the field after his first over against Gujarat Titans due to abdominal pain, missing the next five matches. Before the MI match, LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel said Yadav was fit after passing all fitness tests. Assistant coach S. Sriram also reported that Yadav was bowling with full intensity in the nets.

Against MI, Yadav reached speeds of 150 kilometres per hour (93 mph) but lacked the pace he displayed in previous matches against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. One of his deliveries struck Nehal Wadhera on the helmet after the batsman failed to avoid the short ball.

Yadav, a rising star, bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 at 156.7 kilometres per hour (97.7 mph) and took back-to-back three-wicket hauls, earning praise from the cricket fraternity, including his idol Dale Steyn. LSG remains some distance from securing a playoff berth. While they have Indian pacers, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur, Yadav's fitness is crucial for their success given his early-season impact.