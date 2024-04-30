England Players To Miss IPL 2024 Playoffs, After ECB Announce International Schedule

English players such as Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and others might be absent from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs due to their commitments with the England Cricket Board (ECB). The ECB has confirmed the schedule for the men's team, which includes a T20I series against Pakistan in the last week of May. This timing could coincide with the crucial phase of the IPL playoffs.

Notably, players like Buttler, Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran will be engaged in IPL duties before joining the England squad for the Pakistan series. This situation raises concerns for teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Moeen Ali, and Rajasthan Royals (RR), with Jos Buttler, in their line-ups. These players may have to skip the IPL playoffs to join the national team for the series starting on May 22, 2024, at Headingly.

Punjab Kings, with players like Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Jonny Bairstow, also face potential player losses for the series against Pakistan. However, their position in the IPL standings might mitigate the impact as they are currently trailing in the playoff race. The IPL 2024 season is reaching a critical juncture with teams having played between eight and 10 matches. The competition for the top four spots is intensifying, with Rajasthan Royals leading comfortably with 16 points. Behind them, five teams are tied on 10 points, one team has eight points, and three teams have six points, setting the stage for an exciting playoff race.



