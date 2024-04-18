IPL 2024: Broadcaster Zooms Into Toss Result After Faf du Plessis & Pat Cummins' Conversation on Controversial Toss (Watch Video)

Following a controversial interaction between Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins regarding the toss process, the IPL has taken steps to increase transparency.

Du Plessis was seen apparently discussing the toss from the previous match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB, where MI captain Hardik Pandya tossed the coin over his head. Match referee Javagal Srinath retrieved the coin and declared Pandya the winner without revealing the outcome to the captains. This sparked speculation and calls for greater clarity.

In response, broadcasters zoomed in on the coin toss during the April 18th match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and MI. The referee also waited for the camera to capture the coin before picking it up.

Meanwhile, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams are vying for their third win in the season, with PBKS sitting at eighth in the standings and MI at ninth.

Playing XIs: