LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Bowling Brilliance Restricts Mumbai Indians to 144 Runs

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers stifled the Mumbai Indians (MI) batting lineup, restricting them to a paltry 144 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday at the Ekana Sports Complex.

Opting to bowl first, LSG capitalized on a shaky start by MI. The visitors lost four wickets within the powerplay, leaving them reeling at a precarious position. The LSG bowling attack, with Mohsin Khan leading the way with figures of 2/36, never allowed MI batsmen to settle down and build partnerships.

This low score puts pressure on the MI bowlers as they attempt to defend the target and keep their playoff hopes alive.