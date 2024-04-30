LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to field first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium here on Tuesday.

The decision to bowl first comes after a trend of low scores at the Ekana Stadium. In the last five games played at this venue, no team has been able to reach the 200-run mark. This could favor the Lucknow side, which boasts a strong spin attack compared to their Mumbai counterparts.

LSG currently sits in a more comfortable position in the IPL points table compared to MI. A win in this match would be crucial for Lucknow's fight for a place in the top four of the league.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav