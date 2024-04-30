LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 07:15 PM2024-04-30T19:15:05+5:302024-04-30T19:16:10+5:30

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to field first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium here on Tuesday.

The decision to bowl first comes after a trend of low scores at the Ekana Stadium. In the last five games played at this venue, no team has been able to reach the 200-run mark. This could favor the Lucknow side, which boasts a strong spin attack compared to their Mumbai counterparts.

LSG currently sits in a more comfortable position in the IPL points table compared to MI. A win in this match would be crucial for Lucknow's fight for a place in the top four of the league.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

