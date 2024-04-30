London Stabbing: 13-Year-Old Boy Killed, Four Injured in Sword Attack Near Tube Station

A 13-year-old boy is dead and four others were injured following a violent attack involving a sword near a Tube station in east London on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police said the rampage unfolded in Hainault, where a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers. Two additional members of the public and two police officers were wounded in the incident.

Man Seen With Machete on London Road

BREAKING: Multiple people stabbed in London, including 2 police officers. Suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/4iNUnnuHTD — BNO News (@BNONews) April 30, 2024

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell confirmed at a press conference that police used a taser to subdue the suspect, who was apprehended 22 minutes after authorities were called to the scene. While two members of the public remain hospitalized, their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Both injured officers also require surgery for "significant injuries" but are expected to survive.

