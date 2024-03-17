WPL Final 2024 : AB de Villiers Shares Special Message for Royal Challengers Bangalore (Watch Video)

In a highly anticipated showdown, the Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up last season, are poised to compete for their maiden title against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League cricket championship on Sunday.

Last season, Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the final, losing by seven wickets. However, this season, the Delhi team has shown remarkable form, leading the pack of five teams with 12 points from eight matches.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore men's team player AB de Villiers has extended special wishes for today's match. Under the leadership of captain Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals have showcased impressive performances, with Lanning herself amassing 308 runs in eight innings. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen have equally contributed, each securing 11 wickets.

Although Delhi suffered defeats in two matches against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriors this season, their overall performance has been outstanding. Notably, Delhi has emerged victorious in all four encounters against RCB. However, past performances hold little sway in the final showdown. The team that handles the pressure and delivers on the big stage will emerge victorious. The final match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

AB de Villiers, the former RCB player, extended his best wishes to both teams, emphasizing the deserving nature of their presence in the final. He expressed anticipation for an intense battle and extended special wishes to Royal Challengers Bangalore, hoping they bring the trophy home.