“No 18 for 18”: Dhanashree Verma, Ex-Wife of PBKS Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Applauds RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won IPL 2025 trophy for the first time in 18 years. Everyone is applauding the team for their commendable performance. Punjab Kings fell short for 6 runs to lift the trophy. Dhanashree Verma who is ex-wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was a part of PBSk, congratulatedRCB for winning 18th edition of IPL 2025. She took Instagram and put story on Wednesday morning She shared a photo of Virat Kohli, RCB legend, taking a victory lap with the IPL 2025 trophy at the Narendra Modi stadium, captioning it: "Finally! No 18 for 18... Congratulations @virat.kohli and the team."4

Yuzvendra Chahal played for RCB under Kohli from 2014 to 2021, including their 2016 IPL finals appearance. RCB dropped him in 2022, after which he joined Rajasthan Royals, and later, in 2025, Punjab Kings.

Chahal married Dhanashree in December 2020 after meeting and falling in love during the COVID-19 lockdown. Dhanashree was often seen supporting Chahal at his matches. They divorced in March 2025 after their marriage encountered difficulties in 2024. Reports suggest the divorce was due to Dhanashree's desire for Chahal to relocate to Mumbai for her career, a move he opposed.

This match of the nail-biting match for both RCB and PBKS as both teams had not won the IPL trophy in the 18 years. Kohli loyal player of RCB broke the losing streak and won IPL 2025.