Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting reveals his strategy for Rishabh Pant's Comeback in Upcoming IPL Season

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a serious accident in 2022, is poised to stage a comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Having debuted in the IPL in 2016, Pant's return to cricket is highly anticipated. His teammates and the entire nation eagerly await his presence on the field as he gears up to represent Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals' coach, Ricky Ponting, has outlined his strategies and plans for utilizing the returning star, Rishabh Pant, in the upcoming IPL season. Ponting emphasized the global anticipation surrounding Pant's return to the cricketing arena.

Sources have confirmed that Pant is set to make his much-awaited return to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL edition after receiving a fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Ponting, speaking on The ICC Review, expressed his hopes for Pant to lead the team right from the start of the tournament, pending his fitness levels.

Ahead of Pant's comeback he said to ICC review that, “It’s a big decision we’ll have to make because if he is fit, you’d think he’d step straight back into that captaincy role. If he’s not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we’ve got some decisions to make there."

He also noted that the wicketkeeper-batter had made a significant effort to stage a comeback, and the recent practice sessions at the NCA should ready him for Delhi’s IPL opener against the Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.

He has participated in practice matches in recent weeks, which is very encouraging for us. I am aware that he has put in a lot of effort to improve his physical condition and fitness to reach the level he is at now. He has batted and fielded in these games, and his performance in batting has not been an issue so far.

Ponting added that, “We’ve obviously had worries and concerns that he might not have made it in time to be ready for the IPL this year. I mean, he was a huge loss for us last year and what he went through, we can’t even begin to describe what he’s been through the last 12 or 14 months."

The ex-Australian captain also shared the general excitement for Pant's comeback to cricket following a tough recovery period from his life-threatening car accident in December 2022.

“I am very hopeful, not from a selfish point of view as the coach of the Delhi Capitals, but I want to see him back playing cricket again.

I think the whole world wants to see him back playing cricket again and just playing with that youthful exuberance that he has. If he does that, then I know he’ll win some games for Delhi, and we’ll have a good time along the way this season.” he said.

