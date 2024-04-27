Fan Injured After Being Hit by Tim David's Powerful Six During DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A fan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium sustained facial injuries after being struck by a ball during the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 14th over of Mumbai's chase, with Tim David at the crease facing Khaleel Ahmed. David launched the fifth ball of the over for a six, which a fan in the stands attempted to catch. However, the fan misjudged the catch and got hit directly on the face by the ball.

A fan got injured due to Tim David's six. pic.twitter.com/qR14bnHNWW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2024

Medical personnel rushed to the scene to attend to the injured fan, who was seen holding a white handkerchief to his face. Details regarding the severity of the injury were unavailable at the time of writing. Earlier, Delhi Capitals capitalized on knocks from Jake Fraser-McGurk (84), Tristan Stubbs (48*), and Shai Hope (41) to post a formidable total of 257 for 4 after electing to bat first. However, Mumbai were restricted to 247/9 in their 20 overs.

