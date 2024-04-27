DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Maintain Winning Streak, Defeat Mumbai Indians by 10 Runs in High-Scoring IPL Encounter

The Delhi Capitals secured their fifth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 10-run victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel provided a flying start for Delhi, putting on a strong partnership against the five-time IPL champions. McGurk smashed a rapid 84 off just 27 balls, including a 15-ball fifty, while Porel contributed steadily.

The Capitals reached their highest-ever powerplay score of 92/0 at the end of the sixth over. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya was also punished by the openers, setting the platform for another 200-plus total for Delhi.

Read Also | Watch: Rishabh Pant Tries His Hand at Kite-Flying During DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

McGurk's dismissal brought Rishabh Pant to the crease, and the Delhi skipper continued his good form, leading his team past the 200-run mark within 17 overs. He contributed 29 runs before departing. Tristan Stubbs provided a valuable late flourish with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls, propelling Delhi to a commanding total of 257/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai's openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma failed to provide a solid start, falling cheaply with the score at just 28 runs. Suryakumar Yadav also departed for 28, leaving the onus on Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya to resurrect the chase.

Pandya played aggressively, striking at over 200, but his dismissal for 46 by Delhi's substitute bowler Rasikh Dar Salam proved crucial. Varma top-scored with 63 runs for Mumbai, but the Delhi bowlers, led by Rasikh and Mukesh Kumar who took three wickets each, defended their total effectively. Mumbai were restricted to 247/9 in their 20 overs.

This win strengthens Delhi's playoff hopes in IPL 2024.