Watch: Rishabh Pant Tries His Hand at Kite-Flying During DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

A light moment unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. During the first over of Mumbai Indians' chase, a black-coloured kite drifted onto the field, landing near batsman Rohit Sharma at the striker's end. The former Mumbai Indians skipper, with a smile, picked up the kite and handed it to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. Pant, in a playful moment, attempted to fly the kite before handing it over to the square-leg umpire. Video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

However, the match belonged to the young guns of DC. Opening batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk stole the show with a blistering knock of 84 runs off just 27 balls, equaling his own record for the fastest fifty this season (achieved in 15 balls). McGurk's innings, coupled with Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 48 off 25 balls at the death overs, propelled DC to a massive total of 257/4, their highest-ever score in IPL history.

