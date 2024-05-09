IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada Share Lighthearted Banter Ahead of RCB vs PBKS Clash (Watch Video)

Indian batsman Virat Kohli made a surprise appearance on the Willow Talk Podcast while South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was being interviewed. Rabada, who considers Kohli the toughest batsman to face across formats, playfully asked Kohli to join the podcast. The two stars engaged in a brief, lighthearted exchange when the host inquired about Rabada as a bowler. Rabada jokingly said Kohli thinks of him as a "weak bowler" before they embraced.

Watch video here:

Virat Kohli makes a special appearance in the Willow Talk Podcast. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/JkSRgI58ux — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2024

Kohli and Rabada are global cricket superstars with impressive records across formats. Kohli has amassed over 26,000 international runs, including a record 50 ODI centuries. Rabada, meanwhile, has over 500 wickets across formats in his international career.

Head-to-head, Kohli holds the advantage in Tests and ODIs, while Rabada has the upper hand in T20s. Despite Rabada dismissing Kohli seven times in Tests and ODIs, Kohli averages 50.60 and 69 against him in those formats. However, Kohli averages under 15 against Rabada in T20s (international and IPL), with four dismissals.

The Kohli-Rabada rivalry will be renewed when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 9. Both teams are 4-7 and need a win to stay in playoff contention.

Kohli, the current Orange Cap holder, has scored 542 runs at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of over 148 in 11 games. Rabada, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 in 11 games.

The two teams previously met this season, with RCB winning by four wickets. Both Kohli (49-ball 77) and Rabada (2/23 in 4 overs) had strong performances.