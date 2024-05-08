IPL 2024: Fraser McGurk reveals advice from Ponting that helped him improve hitting

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Australian and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser McGurk revealed advice from compatriot and cricketing legend Ricky Ponting that helped him improve his game.

Fraser McGurk has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 by storm with his sensational hitting abilities from ball one. In this season, McGurk has scored 309 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 235.87, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84. He has smashed 30 fours and 26 sixes this season.

Fraser McGurk revealed that his DC head coach Ponting adviced him not to swing his bat at a full 100 per cent, but rather go for an 80 per cent swing and achieve much better shots.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast, McGurk said on Tuesday, "What he has said to me that has really stuck with me. Ponting said I hit the ball a lot further when I swing at 80 per cent instead of 100 per cent."

"You just have to find the middle and it will go for six'. I was like, 'OK that is good', because when I swing harder my head moves."

McGurk said that he looked at his footage of him batting in his games other than the IPL and realised that his head indeed moved while swinging his bat.

The 22-year-old is in awe of his coach's ability to pick such small things about someone's game.

"He is just someone who can pick up those little things that you are not going to notice...it absolutely blew my mind," he concluded.

Coming to the IPL, Fraser McGurk hit another half-century as the Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs at the home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC has climbed to fifth with six wins, six losses and 12 points. RR stays second with eight wins, three losses and 16 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor