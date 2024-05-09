IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to Wear Special Lavender Jerseys in Final Home Game; Know Why

The Gujarat Titans, led by captain Shubman Gill, will wear special lavender jerseys for the second consecutive year to raise awareness about cancer during their final home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13. The lavender colour signifies all types of cancer, and the jerseys aim to highlight the importance of early detection and prevention. The initiative coincides with GT's "Race with the Titans" fitness program, which promotes healthy living as a potential tool against the disease.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with about 9.9 million fatalities in 2020. In India, cancer incidence has risen 26% in the last decade, with projections for a 12.8% increase by 2025 compared to 2020. The initiative aims to inspire fans and the cricket community to learn more about cancer prevention, healthy lifestyle choices, and the importance of regular screenings for early detection.

GT captain Shubman Gill said, "As sportspersons, we are aware of our social responsibility to our fans and the community at large. Wearing these lavender jerseys unites us with cancer fighters and honours their courage. Together, we hope that our efforts will contribute to a world where the burden of cancer can be overcome through awareness and education."

"Cancer affects countless lives, and the lavender jerseys are a small gesture on our part to the cause. The jerseys are a symbol of our support to cancer patients and survivors, serving as a reminder of the need for preventive measures and early diagnosis to win the battle against cancer. Together with our fans, we hope to create a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer," Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans said.

The team GT is currently at the bottom of the points table due to four wins and seven losses in eleven games. They have a slim chance of reaching the playoffs, but it would require favorable outcomes in other matches as well.