DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw's Animated Chat with Coach Ricky Ponting Before Toss Goes Viral

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw appeared to be upset after a conversation with coach Ricky Ponting just before the coin toss against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Cameras captured an animated conversation between Shaw and Ponting shortly before the coin toss. Minutes later, captain Rishabh Pant confirmed Shaw's omission from the playing XI, replaced by Kumar Kushagra.

Shaw's recent form might have led to his exclusion. In seven matches this season, he has scored only 185 runs at a strike rate of 162.28, with just one fifty. Kushagra, purchased for INR 7.2 crore at the December auction, has played one IPL game previously, scoring a duck as an Impact Player.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field. Mumbai brought in Luke Wood for Gerald Coetzee, while Delhi replaced Shaw and Anrich Nortje with Kushagra and Lizaad Williams.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(WK), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Delhi Capitals: ake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed