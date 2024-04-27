LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in their ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 07:25 PM2024-04-27T19:25:02+5:302024-04-27T19:25:38+5:30

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants | LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants

Next

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday.

Both teams opted to retain the same playing XIs that secured victories in their previous encounters. The Royals, currently atop the IPL standings with 14 points, aim to maintain their momentum and solidify their position.

For Lucknow, placed fourth, a win against the dominant Royals – winners of seven out of eight matches – presents an opportunity to climb to second in the table.

Lineups

  • Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

 

  • Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain, wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Open in app
Tags :IPL 2024Rajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super Giants LSGCricket News