"Not True": AB De Villiers Clarifies Comment on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Second Child

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli's return to the Test series against England, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers stirred speculation by claiming that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. Kohli had withdrawn from the India squad for the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, leaving his participation in the remainder of the series uncertain. During a YouTube live session, de Villiers shared that Kohli is doing well and spending time with his family. However, he refrained from confirming further details, expressing anticipation for Kohli's return.

In a recent update, AB de Villiers admitted to an error regarding his previous statement about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child. He emphasized the importance of family and acknowledged that he had made a mistake on his YouTube channel by sharing incorrect information. De Villiers clarified that family takes precedence over cricket, and he wished Kohli and his family well. He expressed his hope for Kohli's return to the game refreshed and stronger.

Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all i can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this," De Villiers told Dainik Bhaskar.India are yet to announce their squad for the third Test, starting in Rajkot from February 15. Reports have emerged that Kohli might miss the third, as well as the fourth Test.