FIR Registered Against Virat Kohli's Pub In Bengaluru For Creating Nuisance

Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against One8 Commune pub, owned by Virat Kohli, and several other establishments on MG Road for operating beyond the stipulated time. According to the deputy commissioner of police for the central division, the pubs were found to be open until 1:30 a.m., despite the permitted closing time being 1 a.m. The police action followed complaints about loud music being played late at night. One8 Commune, located near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, is among the establishments booked for violating the rules.

Karnataka | FIR registered against Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune in Bengaluru's MG road.



We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond… — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

"We received complaints of loud music being played at night. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken accordingly," the police officer said.Kohli's One8 Commune has branches in other major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru branch, located on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex, was launched in December last year. Last year, a controversy erupted after a man from Tamil Nadu, in a video on X, narrated how he was denied entry into the Mumbai branch of One8 Commune for wearing a veshti. The man said the incident left him "disappointed" and "hurt."

The Bengaluru branch was launched in December last year. It is located on the sixth floor of Ratnam’s Complex on Kasturaba Road, within a close radius of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Customers can enjoy views of Cubbon Park and Chinnaswamy Stadium while enjoying their meal at One8 Commune. Virat Kohli shares a special bond with Bengaluru as he has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).