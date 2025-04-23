Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian to Complete 12,000 Runs in T20 Cricket; Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma has joined an elite list of players by becoming the second Indian to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians star reached the milestone during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Match 41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With his 12th run in the match, Rohit became only the eighth batter in the world to achieve this feat. He has now scored 12,000 runs in 456 T20 matches, spanning 443 innings. Over his 17-year career, the 37-year-old has amassed eight centuries and 79 half-centuries.

Rohit is now among some of the biggest names in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle leads the chart with 14,562 runs, followed by Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Kieron Pollard (13,537), Virat Kohli (13,208), David Warner (13,019), and Jos Buttler (12,469).

In the IPL, Rohit has scored over 6,700 of his T20 runs, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the league. He trails only his compatriot Kohli, who has 8,326 runs. Rohit has played 265 IPL matches, with an average of nearly 30, including two centuries and 44 half-centuries. He has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, in addition to winning one with Deccan Chargers.

Rohit is also the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket for India. In 2024, he retired from T20I cricket after leading India to the ICC T20 World Cup. His final tally of 4,231 runs from 159 T20Is puts him ahead of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, making him the top run-scorer in T20Is. He also holds the record for the most T20I sixes, having hit five, alongside Glenn Maxwell.

As a captain, Rohit has accumulated over 6,000 T20 runs. He is one of only five players to achieve this feat, joining Virat Kohli (6,564), MS Dhoni (6,220-plus), Faf du Plessis (6,137), and James Vince (6,131).

Rohit’s remarkable career also includes the joint-fastest T20I century of 35 balls, shared with South Africa’s David Miller. During the 2024 T20 World Cup, he became the first-ever batter to hit 200 sixes in T20I cricket, solidifying his legacy as one of the format's all-time greats.