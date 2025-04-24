RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli’s 70 Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 205/5 Against Rajasthan Royals at Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli played a commanding knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they posted 205 for five against Rajasthan Royals in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025. The game was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

Kohli opened the innings and scored 70 runs off 42 balls. He hit eight boundaries and two sixes in his fluent knock. This was his 60th half-century in IPL history and his fifth of the ongoing season. Kohli reached his fifty in just 32 balls and shared a 95-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal in 51 deliveries. The partnership laid a strong foundation for RCB’s total after they were asked to bat first.

Kohli Sets T20 Record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

With this innings, Kohli also achieved a major milestone. He became the first cricketer in the world to score over 3,500 runs at a single venue in T20 cricket. He now has 3,556 runs in 105 innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has played 108 matches at this ground with an average of 40. His record includes four centuries and 26 half-centuries. No other player has scored 2,000 T20 runs at the venue.

Kohli Leads IPL Charts

The RCB veteran remains the leading run scorer in IPL history. He has now scored 8,396 runs in 261 matches and 253 innings. His average stands at 39.41 and his strike rate is 132.49. Kohli has registered eight centuries and 60 half-centuries in the tournament. His highest score in the league is an unbeaten 113.

Kohli continues to show top form and remains a vital figure for RCB in the IPL 2025 season.